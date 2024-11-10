PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.09. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 54,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,730,149.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,309.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 54,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,730,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 79,200 shares of company stock worth $1,450,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

