PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.
PENN Entertainment Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.09. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment
In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 54,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,730,149.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,309.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 54,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,730,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 79,200 shares of company stock worth $1,450,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
