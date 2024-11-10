Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Acquired by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,140 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $976,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Peabody Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,065 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 69.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.24%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 10,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,759.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.