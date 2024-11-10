Ownership Capital B.V. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 148,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,832,000. S&P Global comprises 2.5% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.2 %

SPGI opened at $502.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.38 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.53.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.