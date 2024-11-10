Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $144.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $138.00. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ESAB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Get ESAB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESAB

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.22. The stock had a trading volume of 258,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93. ESAB has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $135.97.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $673.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.50 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $531,877.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $531,877.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,418 shares of company stock worth $8,431,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 12,140.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ESAB during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,817,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 749,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,706,000 after purchasing an additional 59,447 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 20.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.