Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.110-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $118.0 million-$120.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.0 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-1.870 EPS.

NASDAQ:ODD traded up $3.83 on Friday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 660,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,469. Oddity Tech has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 4.40.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.49 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

