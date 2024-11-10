Oasis Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $48.74 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 10th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $591.61 million and $48.74 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0837 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.61 or 0.03995201 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00040829 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07976185 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $38,987,887.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

