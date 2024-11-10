Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.19 to $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 991,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,884. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $325.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.05%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

