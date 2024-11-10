NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 32,962.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,052,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049,521 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $95,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NRG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,781,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,898. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

