NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NewtekOne also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-2.050 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded NewtekOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEWT

NewtekOne Price Performance

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 145,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.29. NewtekOne has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

Insider Transactions at NewtekOne

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 40,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $471,574.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,952,619.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 48,283 shares of company stock valued at $569,472 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.