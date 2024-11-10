NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NewtekOne also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.000-2.250 EPS.

NewtekOne Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NEWT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 145,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,540. NewtekOne has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $365.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered NewtekOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Insider Transactions at NewtekOne

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 6,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $80,652.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,147,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,917,027.99. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 48,283 shares of company stock worth $569,472 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

