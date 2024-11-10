NewAmsterdam Pharma’s (NAMS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NAMS opened at $24.12 on Thursday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In related news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $707,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth about $18,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,018,000. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,684,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,407,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,165,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 217,902 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

