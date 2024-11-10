National Fuel Gas Company Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Earnings

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has reported its consolidated results for the three months and fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. The company announced a GAAP net loss of $167.6 million, or $1.84 per share, which includes $237.8 million in non-cash impairment charges for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted operating results showed $70.5 million, or $0.77 per share, a slight decline from the previous year.

Within the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, several key developments were highlighted. Supply Corporation filed a certificate application with FERC for the Tioga Pathway Project, aiming to provide 190,000 dekatherms per day of firm transportation capacity and $15 million in annual expansion revenues. Moreover, in the Utility segment, a Joint Proposal was filed with the New York State utility commission for a three-year settlement of its rate proceeding.

The company continued its shareholder-friendly approach by announcing its 54th consecutive dividend increase to an annual rate of $2.06 per share. Share repurchases of $65 million were also made in accordance with the previously authorized $200 million share repurchase program initiated in March.

David P. Bauer, President and CEO of National Fuel, expressed contentment with the quarter’s outcomes, citing constructive developments in the Utility and Pipeline and Storage segments. Despite challenging commodity prices, the company’s hedge gains helped offset the impact of declining natural gas prices.

Looking ahead, National Fuel provided updated guidance for fiscal 2025 adjusted operating results within a range of $5.50 to $6.00 per share. This update considers lower anticipated natural gas prices offset by decreased operating expenses. The company forecasts NYMEX natural gas prices to average $2.80 per MMBtu for fiscal 2025.

Seneca’s production guidance for fiscal 2025 remains steady, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining operational efficiency. The company emphasized its focus on long-term value creation for shareholders through strategic milestones achieved during the quarter.

National Fuel will host an earnings conference call on November 7, 2024, at 10 a.m. ET to delve deeper into the reported results and provide insights into future prospects. Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call. Further details and updates can be accessed on the NFG Investor Relations website.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

