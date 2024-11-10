Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Has $43.27 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.9% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $549.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,797,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,288. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $398.21 and a fifty-two week high of $551.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $525.28 and its 200-day moving average is $505.37. The company has a market capitalization of $498.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

