Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 101,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 63,701 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,054,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 283,069 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,712,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $55.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.92%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

