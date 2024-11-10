Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 165 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Progressive by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,890,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Progressive by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 28,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $6.25 on Friday, reaching $261.52. 2,603,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,977. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.12. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $149.14 and a 52 week high of $263.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $748,678.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,555.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $748,678.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,555.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.56.

Get Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.