Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 9,279 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.7% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.73. 3,111,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,428. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $136.11 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

