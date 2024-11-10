Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 40 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.95. 833,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.66 and a 52-week high of $277.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

