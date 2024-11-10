Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 3,346 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Realty Income by 92.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,560 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Realty Income by 63.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,876 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 14.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,379,000 after purchasing an additional 885,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 410.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 951,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,467,000 after acquiring an additional 765,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,576,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 300.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

