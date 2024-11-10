Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 616 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.3 %

LMT stock traded up $12.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $564.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,745. The business has a 50 day moving average of $578.06 and a 200 day moving average of $521.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

