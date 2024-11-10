Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $30,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $459.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.30. The company has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $390.38 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

