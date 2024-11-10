Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 94.59%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

