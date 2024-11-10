Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after buying an additional 309,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,554,000 after purchasing an additional 66,482 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,601,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,624,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 1.7 %

SYK opened at $375.96 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $266.93 and a 52 week high of $377.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.63. The firm has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

