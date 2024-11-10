McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$15.84 million during the quarter. McCoy Global had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 15.52%.

McCoy Global Trading Down 17.5 %

Shares of MCB stock opened at C$2.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.58. McCoy Global has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$3.84.

McCoy Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

