Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $340,373,000. Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 788,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,226,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,939,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 1,300.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,760,000 after buying an additional 411,630 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Trading Down 5.6 %

SCCO opened at $107.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.98. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The company has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 72.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCCO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

View Our Latest Report on SCCO

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.