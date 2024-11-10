Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $199.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $207.32. The company has a market capitalization of $352.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 215.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.82.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

