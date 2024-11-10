Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.52 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. &PARTNERS raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $602.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $439.81 and a 12-month high of $603.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $567.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.