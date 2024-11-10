Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Kerusso Capital Management LLC

Kerusso Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 353.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 43,639 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,075,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.67.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $153.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $140.98 and a 52-week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $35.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.