Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $16.69 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $16.69 million and $210,052.79 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00006799 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79,859.39 or 0.99928950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00007108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000861 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00005399 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00066118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 4,474,736,804,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,628,738,607 tokens. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 4,473,968,304,196.865 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000359 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $193,856.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

