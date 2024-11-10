Macquarie Issues Positive Forecast for Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Macquarie from $6.00 to $7.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

In other news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 89,742 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $392,172.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 717,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,173.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 89,742 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $392,172.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,173.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $6,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,047,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,075,997.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,943,678 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,969. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cipher Mining by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 33.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth $33,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.