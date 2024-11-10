Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 155,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Kerusso Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 96,992 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.83 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

