Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $92.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.