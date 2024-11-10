Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $10.80 Million Holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,797 shares during the quarter. First Trust Growth Strength ETF comprises 6.6% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTGS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $817.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

