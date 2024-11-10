Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys 71 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 143,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,189,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $165.11 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.19 and its 200 day moving average is $171.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

