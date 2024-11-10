Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $76.36 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 137.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015,926 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,740 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $76,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

UBER stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.04. 20,152,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,639,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

