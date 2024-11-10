Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $48.48 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 639.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,863 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $48,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.74. 561,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,480. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.11. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $157.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 7,143 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,300.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,554.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,063 shares of company stock worth $7,023,330 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

