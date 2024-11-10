Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,401 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $68,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 987,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after purchasing an additional 561,337 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after purchasing an additional 537,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,239,000 after purchasing an additional 354,789 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,652,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.30. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

