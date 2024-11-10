Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 326,836 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 326,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,665,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 444.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 144.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 109.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $6.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $91.20 and a 52 week high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.59%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

