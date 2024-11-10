Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 187,143 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,143 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $58,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 194.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,898.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565 in the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD traded down $7.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.13. 13,646,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,071. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.14. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $132.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.13, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upped their target price on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

About Trade Desk



The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

