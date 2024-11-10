Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $6,611,000. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,268.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 101.7% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $564.56 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $578.06 and its 200-day moving average is $521.21. The firm has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

