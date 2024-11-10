Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 5,553 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.74. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.