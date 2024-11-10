LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,620. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Quarry LP boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

