Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $825,000 Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $59.31 and a 1-year high of $82.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCEP

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.