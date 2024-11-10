Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 114.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,942 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sanofi by 157.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 708.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.8 %

SNY stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20. The firm has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

