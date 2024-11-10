Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 373.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Brookfield by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 20.6% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $51.25 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

