Lake Street Capital Cuts Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target to $27.00

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Aviat Networks from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVNW

Aviat Networks Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $182.61 million, a P/E ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $116.66 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 163,365 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 380,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.