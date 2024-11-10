Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.270-1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.8 billion-$19.8 billion.

Kubota Price Performance

KUBTY traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $63.85. 20,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,943. Kubota has a twelve month low of $59.47 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.98.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.83. Kubota had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kubota will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

Read More

