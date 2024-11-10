Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. cut its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after acquiring an additional 231,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 521,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 103,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,814,424.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of KRYS opened at $199.61 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.95 and a 52-week high of $219.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 112.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 879.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KRYS. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair raised shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

