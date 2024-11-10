Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading 7.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.67. 518,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,117,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on KTOS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 12,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,275.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,350.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 12,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,275.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,264 shares in the company, valued at $21,366,350.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $70,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,546,668.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,091 shares of company stock worth $1,739,101. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 113.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 165,356 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 627.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 42,817 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 316,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

