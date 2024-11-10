Klingman & Associates LLC Invests $253,000 in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6,662.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 176,763 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 255,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,490,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 79,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $4,633,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.70. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $110.93.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

