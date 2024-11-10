Kampmann Melissa S. Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $189.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $190.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

